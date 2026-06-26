Med Steps reopens after rockfall

The Mediterranean Steps reopened to the public at 12pm on Friday following the completion of safety works after a recent rock fall.

The access route has been made safe for public use after a comprehensive assessment of the affected area, with the pathway cleared of debris and temporary protective fencing installed at the affected location.

The Gibraltar Government said all necessary measures had been implemented to allow visitors to use the route safely.

Permanent repairs to the retaining wall will begin as soon as practicable as part of the ongoing recovery works.

The works will be planned to minimise disruption to the public, with efforts being made to maintain safe access along the Mediterranean Steps throughout the repair period wherever possible.

The temporary safety measures will remain in place until the permanent remedial works have been completed.

Visitors have been asked to exercise caution, follow all signage and instructions on site, and respect any temporary restrictions that may be necessary while works are underway.

The Government thanked the public for its patience, understanding and cooperation during the temporary closure.

It said the safety of residents and visitors remained its highest priority.