Wed 18th Sep, 2019

Local News

Meet The Determined Special Olympics Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
18th September 2019

The 34th Special Olympics Gibraltar National Games will be held from today to Friday and will kick off at 6 pm in the Victoria Stadium with the usual opening ceremony and athletics competition. Th public are encouraged by organisers to come and support the athletes.

The Gibraltar athletes will be joined this year by a team from Special Olympics Isle of Man, and a team from Algeciras for the football competition.

This year for the first time there will be a golf event involving a golf workshop at the San Roque Club, presented by the club pro Mark Emery, followed by a competition.

That takes place tomorrow morning and precedes the 5-a-side football event on tomorrow evening at 5 pm at the GSLA Bayside Sports Complex.

On Friday morning there will be a 10-pin bowling competition in the Kings Bowl starting at 10am and on Friday evening the usual swimming competition and closing ceremony in the GSLA pool from 6pm.

The Games will then be rounded off with the usual athletes barbecue at the Retreat Centre from 8pm.

