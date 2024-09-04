Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Sep, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Meet the young people making their voices heard in politics

By Nathan Barcio
4th September 2024

Around 63% of voters in their 20s and 64% of those under 20 voted in last October’s election, but despite this low turnout, there is a wave of young activists making sure youngsters are represented in local politics. Just over 14% of registered electors were under the age of 30, totalling around 3,500 people out...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Albares to discuss Gib treaty negotiation with Lammy - report

Mon 2nd Sep, 2024

Local News

Distressed dolphin tangled in fishing line rescued in the Bay

Sun 1st Sep, 2024

Local News

Stylos to put on emotive show for Cancer Relief Centre

Tue 3rd Sep, 2024

Local News

Gib Squadron escorted two Spanish vessels from British waters during exercise

Tue 20th Aug, 2024

Brexit

CM to meet Foreign Secretary in London on Wednesday

Tue 3rd Sep, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th September 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Brexit challenge offers complex opportunity not to be wasted

4th September 2024

Opinion & Analysis
#ChaiWithPriya Remembering what we have lost: World Alzheimer’s Month

4th September 2024

Local News
Environmental groups urge tighter protection of marine mammals after dolphin rescue

3rd September 2024

Local News
GibSams launches Suicide Prevention Month Campaign, emphasising active listening and support

3rd September 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024