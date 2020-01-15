Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 15th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Meghan did not take part in Sandringham summit

Joe Giddens/PA Wire

By Press Association
15th January 2020

By Tony Jones
The Duchess of Sussex did not join the royal summit with the Queen and senior royals by phone and instead relied on her husband to put their case for a new independent life.

There has been speculation about whether Meghan, who is in Canada with baby son Archie, was able to participate in Monday's discussions convened by the Queen at Sandringham.

A source told the PA news agency: "In the end, the Sussexes decided that it wasn't necessary for the duchess to join."

Meghan is reportedly the driving force behind the Sussexes wish to step back as frontline royals, become financially independent and live part of the year in Canada.

But it appears she was happy for Harry to conduct the face-to-face talks with his family about their wishes, without her direct input.

After the Sandringham summit the Queen issued a statement which sanctioned the couple's new "independent life" away from full-time royal duties and she said they would begin a transition period living in the UK and Canada.

The move has raised questions over the costs of the couple's security during their time in North America and who would foot the bill.

Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau said the costs, and what role they will play in Canadian life, would be the subject of future discussions.

Asked during an interview with Global News on Monday whether Canadian taxpayers would have to pay he replied: "That is part of the reflection that needs to be had and there are discussions going on.

"We're not entirely sure what the final decisions will be, what the dispositions are and those are decisions for them.

"I think most Canadians are very supportive of having royals be here, but how that looks and what kind of costs are involved, there are still lots of discussions to have."

Harry and Meghan spent six weeks over the festive period based in the Canadian province of British Columbia staying at an exclusive property on Vancouver Island.

The duchess, a former actress, lived and worked in Toronto during her time starring in the popular US drama Suits, and knows the country well having lived there for seven years.

Mr Trudeau said the federal Canadian government had not been involved "up until this point" about what the couple's move to the country will involve.

He added: "There are still a lot of decisions to be taken by the royal family, by the Sussexes themselves, as to what level of engagement they choose to have.

"We are obviously supportive of their reflections but have responsibilities in that as well."

The Sussexes enjoyed a "general feeling of appreciation" in Canada, he added.

Boris Johnson has said he is "absolutely confident" the royal family can resolve the crisis around Meghan and Harry's future roles.

The Prime Minister told BBC Breakfast: "My view on this is very straightforward: I am a massive fan, like most of our viewers, of the Queen and the royal family as a fantastic asset for our country.

"I'm absolutely confident that they are going to sort this out."

He went on to say: "But they are going to sort it out much more easily without a running commentary from politicians."
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

Cross-border operation targets people-trafficking network using Gibraltar as gateway to Europe

Sun 12th Jan, 2020

Local News

Action for Housing highlights ‘shameful’ eviction case

Tue 14th Jan, 2020

Local News

Some 150 houses left at Hassan Centenary Terraces

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Local News

GGCA champions Customs’ members after collision incident

Tue 14th Jan, 2020

Local News

US submarine has Christmas stopover in Gib

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Trying to quit smoking? Here's how self-hypnosis could help

15th January 2020

Features
What are the big albums to look forward to in 2020?

15th January 2020

Features
Tangier exchange comes to Gibraltar

14th January 2020

Features
'Burnout' linked with irregular heartbeat

14th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020