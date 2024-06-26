Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th Jun, 2024

Features

Melon Diesel celebrate 25 years at anniversary concert

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Joe Adambery
26th June 2024

Music Review Last weekend saw Melon Diesel in concert at the Europa indoor sports arena. According to Dylan Ferro, their frontman, there were 2,400 fans attending the celebration of 25 years since the release of their hit album ‘La cuesta de Mr Bond’. It was a landmark concert and the best that we have seen...

