Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Melon Diesel launched La Gira de Mr Bond with sold-out concerts

Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Joe Adambery
13th February 2026

Melon Diesel launched their highly anticipated La Gira de Mr Bond tour with two completely sold-out shows with two completely sold-out shows at the Sunborn’s Aurora ballroom last week.

Despite challenging weather conditions over the weekend, both nights drew full houses, delivering an energetic and memorable experience for fans.

Audiences sang along to the songs which have been the soundtrack to the lives for the last 25 years.

They were also treated to the live debut of the band’s new stage and visual production which included classics like Quiero un Camino, Por Ti, or Contracorriente as well as a few songs from their years performing as Taxi.

Since the December release of the re-recorded version of their chart-topping hit Contracorriente, featuring Spain’s Godfather of indie music Iván Ferreiro, the single has continued to gain strong traction, surpassing 350,000 streams on Spotify and accumulating more than 115,000 views on YouTube.

The band now takes La Gira de Mr. Bond across Spain throughout 2026, with the next stop set for two already sold-out nights at Madrid’s iconic Teatro Eslava at the end of this month.

Strong digital performance, the high-profile collaboration with Ferreiro and an ambitious live schedule, signal a renewed period of momentum and consolidation for Melon Diesel who on this tour will be backed by Robert Perez on bass and John Garzon on drums.

There has been significant interest abroad since the band changed back their name from Taxi to Melon Diesel. Their 25 years of enduring success will see them performing ten concerts across Spain, including two key dates in Madrid at the end of this month.

Most Read

Local News

Duty-free allowances to change under new treaty rules

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: The Rookery

Tue 10th Feb, 2026

Local News

Tech issues resolved after airfield closed affecting all morning flights

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Local News

Property market realigns as total deal value falls and residency pause weighs on confidence 

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Brexit

UK Parliament briefings suggest ‘very positive support’ for UK and EU Gibraltar treaty, with caveats

Wed 11th Feb, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Love Your Heart

13th February 2026

Features
The Glass Woman by Caroline Lea – Book review by Kimberly Foreman

12th February 2026

Features
Adjudicator highlights abundance of talent at 21st Musicians Festival Gala

11th February 2026

Features
Gibraltarian inventor hopes road safety app KYON can save lives

11th February 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026