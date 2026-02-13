Melon Diesel launched La Gira de Mr Bond with sold-out concerts

Melon Diesel launched their highly anticipated La Gira de Mr Bond tour with two completely sold-out shows with two completely sold-out shows at the Sunborn’s Aurora ballroom last week.

Despite challenging weather conditions over the weekend, both nights drew full houses, delivering an energetic and memorable experience for fans.

Audiences sang along to the songs which have been the soundtrack to the lives for the last 25 years.

They were also treated to the live debut of the band’s new stage and visual production which included classics like Quiero un Camino, Por Ti, or Contracorriente as well as a few songs from their years performing as Taxi.

Since the December release of the re-recorded version of their chart-topping hit Contracorriente, featuring Spain’s Godfather of indie music Iván Ferreiro, the single has continued to gain strong traction, surpassing 350,000 streams on Spotify and accumulating more than 115,000 views on YouTube.

The band now takes La Gira de Mr. Bond across Spain throughout 2026, with the next stop set for two already sold-out nights at Madrid’s iconic Teatro Eslava at the end of this month.

Strong digital performance, the high-profile collaboration with Ferreiro and an ambitious live schedule, signal a renewed period of momentum and consolidation for Melon Diesel who on this tour will be backed by Robert Perez on bass and John Garzon on drums.

There has been significant interest abroad since the band changed back their name from Taxi to Melon Diesel. Their 25 years of enduring success will see them performing ten concerts across Spain, including two key dates in Madrid at the end of this month.