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Wed 17th Jun, 2026

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Members of the Gibraltar Photographic Society to exhibit works in Tetouan, Morocco

By Maria Jesus Corrales
17th June 2026

The Gibraltar Photographic Society will be staging an exhibition of photographs by 25 members at the Galerie du CentreÂ CulturelÂ IklyleÂ de laÂ FondationÂ Mohammed VI inÂ TÃ©touan, Morocco.Â from 18thÂ of June to 10thÂ of July.Â 

This exhibitionÂ formsÂ part of the celebrations of the 60thÂ anniversary of the Society, and it is the first time that the Society holds an international exhibition of this kind.Â A total of 68 photographs on a wide variety of genres will be on display,Â showcasingÂ the high quality of work being produced by the members of the Society.Â The Society isÂ very proudÂ of being given the opportunity to project its image and spread awareness of Gibraltarâ€™s culture in the field of photography internationally.Â The Gallery has produced the posterÂ announcing the event andÂ will also be producing a catalogue of the works on display.Â 

Â The organisation of the event has beenÂ largely inÂ the hands of Mark Montovio, who is the Gibraltar Government representative for the Ministry for Relations with the Kingdon of Morocco. The Society is extremely grateful to Mark forÂ theÂ work and dedicationÂ he has putÂ inÂ toÂ makeÂ the exhibition possible, and also to Imad El-Attar, ChargÃ© de la Supervision du Centre Socio-CulturelÂ deÂ TÃ©touan, who has been in direct contact with Mark and the Society to arrange all matters connected with the exhibition. The Society is also grateful to the Ministry of Culture and Gibraltar Cultural Services for backing and helping to fund the project.Â Â 

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