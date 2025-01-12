Memoria de Mujer, the book that seeks to reveal Campo women’s ordeals in Franco’s Spain
By María Jesús Corrales “Mr. Francisco Mesilio used to go out with a boat to pick up people in the centre of the bay during the Spanish Civil War. They could be wounded soldiers or refugees, trying to swim to Gibraltar. He would take them to his flat in Willis's Road,” Gibraltarian Eileen Mesilio remembers...
