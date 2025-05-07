Memorials honouring significant historical figures to be installed across Gibraltar

The Ministry for Heritage has announced a new initiative to install interpretation panels commemorating key figures from Gibraltar’s history, aiming to provide a broader representation of the territory’s heritage.

The memorials will recognise individuals from Gibraltar’s ancient history, Islamic period, Castilian era and the last 300 years of British rule, balancing the previous focus on military achievements with contributions from other areas of society. While the Evacuation Memorial currently stands as the only major commemoration of local heritage, the new panels will celebrate people from diverse backgrounds who have shaped Gibraltar’s identity.

Among the figures to be honoured are King Argantonio, the last ruler of Tartessos; Tariq ibn Ziyad, the Berber general linked to Gibraltar’s name; the Guzmán Family, known for their roles in Gibraltar’s sieges and reconquest; and Juan Mateos, who founded an infirmary for the poor that later became St Bernard's Hospital.

Also included are Dorothy Ellicott, Gibraltar’s first woman elected to the City Council; Pepe Román, composer of the patriotic song Llévame Donde Nací; and Albert Fava, a champion of workers’ rights.

The project follows international guidelines requiring that commemorated individuals must have been deceased for at least ten years. According to the Ministry, the panels are part of an ongoing effort, with future updates and additions planned.

Mounted on durable stands designed to complement the urban landscape, the panels will feature content that can be updated to reflect new research or public feedback. Their locations will be GPS mapped and listed on the Ministry for Heritage’s website alongside the related information.

The Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, said: “This project is a testament to Gibraltar’s commitment to honouring its entire history, from Neanderthals to the very recent past, not just a single narrative.”

“By celebrating figures from all eras and backgrounds, we aim to foster a deeper understanding of our heritage and create a legacy upon which future generations can continue to build.”