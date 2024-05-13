Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Mental Health Board Report to be tabled at next session of Parliament

Archive Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Brian Reyes
13th May 2024

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, will table the Mental Health Board Report for at the next meeting of the Gibraltar Parliament, making the announcement to mark Mental Health Awareness Week

In order to allow for a meaningful and appropriate debate on the subject of Mental Health, and indeed on the content of the report, the Minister for Health and Care will also be moving a Motion at the next meeting of Parliament, said a statement from No.6 Convent Place.

“This goes further than what the Minister is required to do under statute, which is simply to table the report in Parliament, and demonstrates the Government’s commitment to prioritising Mental Health issues in Gibraltar,” the statement added.

“Mental Health is a hugely important topic which I am committed to making a priority. It is clear to me that we now live in a Gibraltar where suffering with issues of mental health is not taboo and where speaking out is accepted,” said Ms Arias-Vasquez.

“This is, undoubtedly, in very large measure, thanks to the great work being undertaken by the many charities we have in Gibraltar who work flat out throughout the year to improve the lives of those living with issues of mental health and their families.”

“The Government has recognised the importance of mental health and has increased the quality of its service provision significantly. This was recognised by the Mental Health Board in their report, which although critical in some areas, is generally positive and, in my view, the most positive report we have had to date.”

Despite this she also said she fully accepted and recognised the need to further improve mental health provision.

For this reason, she is tabling the report in Parliament at the next meeting and to debating it through a motion.

“This is the right thing to do if we want to show that we are genuinely committed to improving our mental health service provision locally,” she said.

“For some months now I have been working on the relocation of the new Community Mental Health Team currently based at Coaling Island.”

“This is something we are totally committed to doing and I am pleased to report that we have now identified a suitable building in the heart of town. This will mean that the CMHT will Not be relocated to the PCC or to St Bernard’s Hospital.”

“Although I would have loved to have announced the location today, we still have a few loose ends to finalise and I hope to be able to make this exciting and significant announcement very soon,” she added.

Most Read

Local News

Governor approves appointment of new Supreme Court judge

Fri 10th May, 2024

Local News

Bank scammer takes thousands from local couple

Tue 7th May, 2024

Local News

New airside equipment for Gibraltar International Airport

Fri 3rd May, 2024

Local News

‘The King’s Residence’ submits new proposal for Devil’s Tower Road

Mon 6th May, 2024

Local News

Short-toed eagle rescued in Devils Tower Road

Wed 8th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Former Westside head girl in UK touring theatre production

13th May 2024

Local News
Man jailed for £1,900 worth of cocaine

13th May 2024

Local News
For Clubhouse, physical health is bettering mental health

13th May 2024

Local News
Governor approves appointment of new Supreme Court judge

10th May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024