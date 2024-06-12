Mentalist Levi Attias amazes audience in charity show
Levi Attias amazed an audience once again in his latest mentalism show in aid of Clubhouse Gibraltar. Time after time, Mr Attias correctly predicted what an audience member would select or what they would do during the hour-long show in the Laguna Social Club. Yusef Moudden played background music on his guitar throughout the show,...
