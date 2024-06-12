Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 12th Jun, 2024

Mentalist Levi Attias amazes audience in charity show

Levi Attias stunned an audience in his mentalism show with a series of correct predictions which left his volunteers speechless. The charity show called ‘Mind to Mind’ was held at the Laguna Social Club and fundraised for Clubhouse Gibraltar.

By Gabriella Peralta
12th June 2024

Levi Attias amazed an audience once again in his latest mentalism show in aid of Clubhouse Gibraltar. Time after time, Mr Attias correctly predicted what an audience member would select or what they would do during the hour-long show in the Laguna Social Club. Yusef Moudden played background music on his guitar throughout the show,...

