Mermaid charity to train Gibraltar professionals on ‘gender nonconformity’

UK representatives from Mermaid charity will be in Gibraltar next week conducting awareness training on gender nonconformity in children for frontline professionals.

Representatives of the Mermaids UK charity will be coming to Gibraltar. The charity will be conducting awareness training for frontline professionals such as teachers, nurses, police and youth and social workers. The training will take place from November 4 to 8.

Mermaids is a charity which works to raise awareness about gender nonconformity in children and young people. The charity also works as an advocacy organisation that supports gender diverse and transgender youth.

The workshops will cover understanding gender and sexuality, terminology, vulnerable young people, toilets and changing rooms, policies and guidelines, how we can improve LGBT equality, visibility and support, bullying, spectrums and fluidity, treatment pathways, equality, law and hate crime incidents and culture.

According to the charity Transgender and non-binary people make up 1 - 3% of the world’s population and say that “therefore these sessions are extremely valuable”.

The training has been funded by the Gibraltar Health Authority and aims to assist and bring awareness to the local community and to help set up a local branch of this charity.