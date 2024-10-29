Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 29th Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Met Office issues warning for continued heavy rain and thunderstorms

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
29th October 2024

The Met Office has warned of a continuation of heavy rain and thunderstorms, running through to Thursday.

A low-pressure centre is situated to the west of the Strait, bringing an ongoing risk of a prolonged period of heavy rain and thunderstorms, the Met Office has said.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely over the upcoming days, allowing for large accumulations of precipitation during this time.

The periods of heaviest rainfall are expected to be between 1am and 10am on Wednesday, bringing around 20mm to 25 mm of rain.

Periods of heavy rain are also expected between 4pm on Wednesday and 4am on Thursday bringing a further 25mm to 30mm of rain.

As with the uncertain nature of showers, the confidence is low on exact locations and rainfall accumulations.

 

Most Read

Local News

New DNA study reveals strong genetic link between French and Gibraltar Neanderthals, spotlighted in ARTE documentary

Mon 28th Oct, 2024

Local News

Completion pushed back for affordable homes

Mon 21st Oct, 2024

Local News

Govt defends ‘vital’ change in telecom law as Opposition warns against ‘blanket monopoly’

Sun 27th Oct, 2024

Brexit

La Linea united in face of Brexit challenge

Fri 25th Oct, 2024

Brexit

Gib treaty ‘could be agreed tomorrow’ if Spain wanted

Thu 24th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cortes considers ‘firming’ phone use policy in schools

28th October 2024

Local News
GHA urges public to recognise FAST stroke signs on World Stroke Day

28th October 2024

Local News
Coroner opens inquest into Simon Parkes disappearance

28th October 2024

Local News
Street art mural vandalised over the weekend

28th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024