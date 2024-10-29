Met Office issues warning for continued heavy rain and thunderstorms

The Met Office has warned of a continuation of heavy rain and thunderstorms, running through to Thursday.

A low-pressure centre is situated to the west of the Strait, bringing an ongoing risk of a prolonged period of heavy rain and thunderstorms, the Met Office has said.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely over the upcoming days, allowing for large accumulations of precipitation during this time.

The periods of heaviest rainfall are expected to be between 1am and 10am on Wednesday, bringing around 20mm to 25 mm of rain.

Periods of heavy rain are also expected between 4pm on Wednesday and 4am on Thursday bringing a further 25mm to 30mm of rain.

As with the uncertain nature of showers, the confidence is low on exact locations and rainfall accumulations.