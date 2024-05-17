Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 17th May, 2024

MET Police women’s rugby team visit New Mole House

By Chronicle Staff
17th May 2024

The Metropolitan Police women’s rugby team made an impromptu visit to New Mole House Police Station on Friday morning.

The 11-strong team, who are all serving police officers in London, are on the Rock ahead of a game against Gibraltar Women’s Rugby Team at 11am on Saturday at Europa Sports Complex.

During their visit, they were given a tour of the Royal Gibraltar Police’s headquarters and met several officers including the Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, who welcomed them to the Rock.

