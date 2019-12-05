Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

MH Bland support Childline with a charity bus

By Chronicle Staff
5th December 2019

The official launch of the Calypso Tours Childline awareness bus took place last month.

MH Bland unveiled the latest charity bus, the third of its kind, which aims to bring awareness to the Childline message, ‘that no one should feel alone, there is always someone on hand to listen and help’.

“We are proud to donate the livery of this Calypso Tours bus in support of Childline who provide incredible and invaluable support to children in the community,” said Mandy Gaggero, Chairperson of the MH Bland Doing Good Charity Committee .

“The volunteers do amazing work, and this is our way of spreading the important message that help is just a phone call away,” she added.

Annie Green, Childline Trustee Chair, said the charity was delighted when MH Bland decided to dedicate the bus to Childline.

“This will help us maintain the awareness that we are here to listen to children and young people every day, whatever their problem or concern. This is what everyone at Childline is dedicated to. We are so grateful to MH Bland,” she said.

The Childline bus can be seen driving around Gibraltar as part of the Calypso Tours fleet carrying out tours and transfers around the Rock.

MH Bland and the Childline team will also be joining forces in the 2020 Cavalcade early next year where the Childline bus will make an appearance.

Most Read

Local News

Govt complains to UK over ‘unacceptable’ comments by UK Ambassador to Morocco

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Local News

Great view, but pity about the plants

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Local News

Passengers describes moment BA flight was hit by lightning

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

UK/Spain News

Gibraltarian man arrested in latest crackdown on Campo drug gangs

Thu 5th Dec, 2019

Local News

Police renew search for sailor who went missing in 1986

Mon 2nd Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RGP remind cyclists and drivers of the law on Gib’s footpaths and roads

5th December 2019

Local News
MH Bland support Childline with a charity bus

5th December 2019

Local News
New Year’s Eve celebrations, music and fireworks to ring in 2020

5th December 2019

Local News
Christmas Card Competition 2019: presentation of awards

5th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019