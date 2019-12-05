MH Bland support Childline with a charity bus

The official launch of the Calypso Tours Childline awareness bus took place last month.

MH Bland unveiled the latest charity bus, the third of its kind, which aims to bring awareness to the Childline message, ‘that no one should feel alone, there is always someone on hand to listen and help’.

“We are proud to donate the livery of this Calypso Tours bus in support of Childline who provide incredible and invaluable support to children in the community,” said Mandy Gaggero, Chairperson of the MH Bland Doing Good Charity Committee .

“The volunteers do amazing work, and this is our way of spreading the important message that help is just a phone call away,” she added.

Annie Green, Childline Trustee Chair, said the charity was delighted when MH Bland decided to dedicate the bus to Childline.

“This will help us maintain the awareness that we are here to listen to children and young people every day, whatever their problem or concern. This is what everyone at Childline is dedicated to. We are so grateful to MH Bland,” she said.

The Childline bus can be seen driving around Gibraltar as part of the Calypso Tours fleet carrying out tours and transfers around the Rock.

MH Bland and the Childline team will also be joining forces in the 2020 Cavalcade early next year where the Childline bus will make an appearance.