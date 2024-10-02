Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Michael Ancram, former Conservative Party deputy leader and Freeman of the City of Gibraltar, dies aged 79

Archive image of Micahel Ancram in 2023. Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA

By Chronicle Staff
2nd October 2024

The former deputy leader of the Conservative Party and Freeman of the City of Gibraltar, Michael Ancram, has died at the age of 79.

Mr Ancram, known formally as the 13th Marquess of Lothian, held the party role under Iain Duncan Smith and Michael Howard for five years in the early 2000s.

He also served as shadow Foreign Secretary and had been a member of the House of Lords since 2010, in a political career spanning five decades.

He died in hospital surrounded by family in the early hours of Tuesday following a short illness, his family said in a statement.

Mr Ancram was conferred with the Honorary Freedom of the City of Gibraltar by the Gibraltar Parliament in 2010, in recognition of his support for Gibraltar throughout his parliamentary career having raised Gibraltar issues in the UK Parliament on many occasions.

During the joint sovereignty proposal by the then Labour Government, Mr Ancram championed Gibraltar’s cause, instigating many debates in the UK Parliament and supporting the efforts of the then Chief Minister, Sir Peter Caruana, and the people of Gibraltar throughout that period.

At one point Mr Ancram, accompanied by Michael Howard, broke off their holidays and flew by private plane from Greece to Gibraltar to demonstrate solidarity with the Government and people of Gibraltar during the 2001 National Day celebrations.

He also organised an opportunity for Sir Peter to brief the plenary session of the Conservative Party’s annual conference during this period.

Mr Ancram was first elected as an MP for Berwickshire and East Lothian in 1974 but lost his seat in a snap election eight months later.

He returned to Parliament after defeating future Labour prime minister Gordon Brown for the Edinburgh South constituency five years later, before going on to serve as MP for Devizes from 1992 to 2010.

On retiring from the House of Commons, Mr Ancram joined the House of Lords in November 2010 by virtue of a life peerage, Baron Kerr of Monteviot.

Most Read

Local News

Tories vow to hold Labour to account ‘if they come up short’ on treaty

Tue 1st Oct, 2024

Local News

UK to protest two ‘air incursions’ by Spanish military plane

Tue 1st Oct, 2024

Local News

Royal Marines mark 360th anniversary with Freedom of the City parade

Mon 30th Sep, 2024

Local News

McGrail Inquiry demonstrated Gibraltar’s maturity under ‘searching spotlight’

Mon 30th Sep, 2024

Brexit

Brexit offered Spain ‘no special opportunity’ to recover Gibraltar - Dastis

Wed 2nd Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
In UN speech, Sanchez reaffirms Spain’s commitment to Gib treaty

26th September 2024

UK/Spain News
Franco asks Marlaska for details on border automation changes

26th September 2024

UK/Spain News
Starmer promises to ‘rise above challenges’ to deliver new Britain

24th September 2024

UK/Spain News
Spanish judge proposes trial for seven arrested in Spain after Eastern beach shooting incident

24th September 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024