Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 12th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Michel Barnier says EU still waiting for 'concrete' proposals from UK

By Press Association
12th September 2019

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said the bloc is still waiting for proposals from Prime Minister Boris Johnson to end the impasse over Britain's departure, which is due at the end of next month.

Michel Barnier told reporters that "we are still ready to examine objectively any concrete and legally operational proposals from the UK".

Mr Johnson's envoy David Frost has been holding talks in Brussels this week but no breakthrough has been made.

Mr Johnson wants the Irish border provision removed from a legally-binding Brexit agreement sealed by his predecessor.

The EU insists the so-called backstop must stay in so that goods can flow smoothly between member country Ireland and Northern Ireland when it leaves along with the rest of the UK.

Most Read

Local News

'Politicians can’t ignore referendums', Johnson says, vowing ‘utterly implacable’ support for Gibraltar

Tue 10th Sep, 2019

UK/Spain News

Swiss woman dies in crash near Sotogrande

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Local News

Divers remove net from New Flame wreck off Europa Point

Mon 9th Sep, 2019

Local News

Police charge three juveniles over alleged assault on carer

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

Local News

Unveiling ‘Calpeia’, the face of the first known Gibraltarian

Wed 11th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Johnson denies lying to the Queen over suspension of Parliament

12th September 2019

Brexit
Michel Barnier says EU still waiting for 'concrete' proposals from UK

12th September 2019

Brexit
UK Government insists Yellowhammer 'worst case scenario' amid 'catastrophe' claims

12th September 2019

Brexit
UK Govt publishes Yellowhammer report, putting no-deal planning in the spotlight again

12th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019