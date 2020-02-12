Microsoft to deliver dyslexia training this year

Tech company Microsoft will deliver training courses in Gibraltar this year, Chairperson of the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group Stuart Byrne told the Chronicle.

At today’s AGM the support group will discuss further training and support for dyslexics in Gibraltar.

Mr Byrne said some from Microsoft would be visiting Gibraltar to provide training and further education on dyslexia.

He added training would also be delivered to the civil service as part of the pledge signed by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo last year.

The pledge signed by the Gibraltar Government last year was commended by billionaire Richard Branson, who is also dyslexic.

Mr Byrne also highlighted how some 60 more members had signed up to the support group, and the charity will be holding its flag day on March 27.

Today’s AGM will be held in the John Mackintosh Hall at 6pm and is open to members and non-members.