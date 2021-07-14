Migrant goes on hunger strike to protest detention and repatriation delay
A migrant who has spent nearly six months detained in Windmill Hill has been hospitalised after declaring himself to be on hunger strike, the Gibraltar Government confirmed on Wednesday. The Chronicle understands the man is protesting delays in his repatriation to Morocco after being arrested last January and has been refusing food for some 20...
