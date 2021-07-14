Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Migrant goes on hunger strike to protest detention and repatriation delay

Eyleen Gomez

By Priya Gulraj
14th July 2021

A migrant who has spent nearly six months detained in Windmill Hill has been hospitalised after declaring himself to be on hunger strike, the Gibraltar Government confirmed on Wednesday. The Chronicle understands the man is protesting delays in his repatriation to Morocco after being arrested last January and has been refusing food for some 20...

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

