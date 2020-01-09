Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Mike Nesbitt says decision time is now for Northern Ireland’s political leaders

Niall Carson/PA Wire

By Press Association
9th January 2020

By Michael McHugh, David Young and Rebecca Black, PA

It is decision time for political leaders pondering a return to powersharing in Northern Ireland, a senior Ulster Unionist said.

The two largest parties, Sinn Fein and the DUP, continued dialogue late into the evening on Wednesday and fresh negotiations were held on Thursday.

Three years since the late deputy first minister Martin McGuinness resigned and triggered the collapse of the devolved institutions at Stormont, endless rounds of talks have failed to engineer their resurrection.

Former Ulster Unionist leader Mike Nesbitt said the deadline was Monday and the Northern Ireland Secretary chairing proceedings needed to do no more than ask the parties was it a yes or a no.

He added: "Negotiations should be over, it is decision time."

Powersharing collapsed in a row over a botched green energy scheme.

Divisions between the DUP and Sinn Fein over the creation of an Irish language act have prevented its restoration.

Mr Nesbitt said: "We need the DUP and Sinn Fein to show leadership by making a decision today."

A DUP source downplayed the prospect of a breakthrough on Thursday.

He added: "The parties have a lot of work to get through."

Most Read

Local News

Some 150 houses left at Hassan Centenary Terraces

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Features

Early humans were cooking plant-based carbs 170,000 years ago, study suggests

Fri 3rd Jan, 2020

Local News

US submarine has Christmas stopover in Gib

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Sports

GFA investigates vandalism after friendly match

Wed 8th Jan, 2020

Local News

Cost of demolishing Queen’s Cinema was £625,000

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
National Trust plans massive woodland expansion to offset emissions

9th January 2020

UK/Spain News
Privately owned Roman fort on Hadrian’s wall gifted to nation

9th January 2020

UK/Spain News
Brake dust 'as bad as diesel exhaust fumes for immune system'

9th January 2020

UK/Spain News
Queen not consulted before Harry and Meghan's announcement to 'step back'

9th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020