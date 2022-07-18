‘Milestone’ as teacher complement to increase by 26%
Next academic year will see the complement of teachers increase by 26% with 97 positions set to be filled, Director of Education Keri Scott confirmed, adding this marked a milestone for the profession. Some 94 teachers were recently given a permanent contract and, the Chronicle understands, at least a further three vacancies will be released...
