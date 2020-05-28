Military personnel receive ‘care boxes’ for their Covid-19 work

Personnel from British Forces Gibraltar who assisted in Gibraltar’s public health response to the Covid-19 crisis have received “care boxes” from the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) in recognition of their efforts.

In response to the Covid-19 threat, a Military Aid to Civil Authorities [MACA] request was made by the Government of Gibraltar for support to its Public Health efforts.

“Following approval a Royal Navy medical team from British Forces Gibraltar was activated at short notice,” said a statement from the MoD.

The team, using their training, experience and adaptability, provided support in a variety of roles. Including provision of specialist advice and mentoring to develop crisis management systems, command and control.

Subject matter expertise in the design and development of a Nightingale temporary hospital facility and specialist manpower to undertake swabbing of Covid-19 patients at a mobile testing facility.

In addition, the team provided additional resilience for the Gibraltar Ambulance Service.

“I am personally very proud of the RN medical team who, in challenging circumstances, have used their collective military medical experience and training to support the population of Gibraltar,” said Warrant Officer 1 (WO1) Medical Assistant (MA) Hemmings.

“The RNRMC care box is a very welcome gesture of recognition for their efforts and deeply appreciated.”