Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 28th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Military personnel receive ‘care boxes’ for their Covid-19 work

By Chronicle Staff
28th May 2020

Personnel from British Forces Gibraltar who assisted in Gibraltar’s public health response to the Covid-19 crisis have received “care boxes” from the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) in recognition of their efforts.

In response to the Covid-19 threat, a Military Aid to Civil Authorities [MACA] request was made by the Government of Gibraltar for support to its Public Health efforts.

“Following approval a Royal Navy medical team from British Forces Gibraltar was activated at short notice,” said a statement from the MoD.

The team, using their training, experience and adaptability, provided support in a variety of roles. Including provision of specialist advice and mentoring to develop crisis management systems, command and control.

Subject matter expertise in the design and development of a Nightingale temporary hospital facility and specialist manpower to undertake swabbing of Covid-19 patients at a mobile testing facility.

In addition, the team provided additional resilience for the Gibraltar Ambulance Service.

“I am personally very proud of the RN medical team who, in challenging circumstances, have used their collective military medical experience and training to support the population of Gibraltar,” said Warrant Officer 1 (WO1) Medical Assistant (MA) Hemmings.

“The RNRMC care box is a very welcome gesture of recognition for their efforts and deeply appreciated.”

Most Read

Local News

Spanish Foreign Minister’s ‘throwaway’ remark raises hackles in Gibraltar

Wed 27th May, 2020

Local News

Four frontier workers among latest positive cases detected in Gibraltar

Tue 26th May, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Police break up nighttime gathering of over 300 people in Little Bay

Sat 23rd May, 2020

Local News

More Gibraltar residents repatriated from Morocco

Sun 24th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Caitríona ’s marathon cycle raises over £2,000 for GHA

28th May 2020

Local News
Lifeguard concerns pose uncomfortable dilemma for Govt

28th May 2020

Local News
MAG seeks instruments for youngsters

28th May 2020

Local News
Parliament to debate £30m business loan scheme

28th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020