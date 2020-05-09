Military personnel train alongside GHA ambulance crews

Personnel from British Forces Gibraltar (BFGib) and the Gibraltar Health Authority have once again joined forces in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Five military medical personnel from BFGib have commenced training and duties with the GHA Ambulance Service.

The military medical personnel comprising Royal Navy and Army specialist medical assistants will, alongside the ambulance crews, attend emergency calls supporting in the delivery of medical care and aid to members of the public.

The aim is to support the resilience of the GHA to deliver a high quality medical emergency response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sigurd Haveland, Chief Ambulance Officer, said: “It’s been a privilege to welcome such a great team with so much enthusiasm to gain an insight into the Gibraltar Ambulance Service.”

Lieutenant Commander Warren Haynes said: “Our team are all trained to an extremely high medic standard and possess significant experience.”

“They are relishing the opportunity to train with and support the Gibraltar Ambulance Service, for the benefit of the community.”

The MoD staff nominated for this MACA [Military Aid to Civilian Authorities] are mostly made up from the Operational Medical Support Group (OMSG).

The OMSG is a strategic command deployable and configurable contingent medical capability that can be activated to support operations, contingency plans and exercises.

Formed in 2011 following the closure of the Gibraltar military hospital, the OMSG is scaled and equipped with medical modules to deliver Role 1 deployed capability: it provides Commander British Forces Gibraltar with the ability to meet medical support requirements with agility, flexibility and within dedicated resources, the MoD said.

When not deployed or delivering local services, OMSG personnel maintain clinical competency by supporting Defence Primary Health Care in the delivery of care for service and entitled personnel.

The OMSG comprises the Medical Officer (Surgeon Lieutenant Royal Navy), Chief Petty Officer Pharmacy Technician, Leading Hand Medical Assistant, Corporal Combat Medical Technician and Medical Assistant, augmented by the Command Staff Sergeant Environmental Health Technician with Command administrative support from Staff Officer 2 and Staff Officer 3 Medical.