Thu 18th Jun, 2020

Million steps challenge raises over £1,000 for cancer charity

Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
18th June 2020

Brandon Avellano raised £1,004 by walking one million steps in 19 days and yesterday presented the funds to Heidi Alman Jeffries from Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar.

Mr Avellano walked an average of 52,631 steps per day across Gibraltar to complete his goal in under three weeks.

“We are very very grateful for what he has done,” said Ms Alman Jeffries.

“Especially having done it in 19 days, 12 days before his target date. He has raised an amazing amount, every penny counts and as we say ‘pennies make pounds’.”

“It’s for a good cause and you will hear about our future project we have in the line-up soon.

Mr Avellano called the challenge a journey and is looking to continue his charitable streak.

“I did not think I would be able to get it done that quickly and I would have liked to have raised a bit more money but, like Heidi said, every penny counts,” Mr Avellano said.

He is pleased to have finished the challenge but does not believe his passion for helping others and taking on extreme challenges in aid of charities is over.

“Now it is a matter of finding other charities that need help and, if anyone needs anything, come ask as I am always willing to help out,” he said.

