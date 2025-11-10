Mini Urban Forest set to launch at Landport

The Gibraltar Horticultural Society, in collaboration with Whole Wild World, the Department of the Environment and Climate Change, and Greenarc Ltd, has launched a Mini Urban Forest at Landport.

The project aims to improve air quality, enhance biodiversity, and provide a green learning space for schools and the wider community, said a statement from The Gibraltar Horticultural Society.

Volunteering Week runs from November 21 to 28 (1pm–6pm.), inviting schools, businesses, and community members to help plant native trees and shrubs.

The project will culminate in a Seed-Bomb Launch Ceremony with schoolchildren on Friday, December 12.

Annabelle Mor-Codali, CEO of the Gibraltar Horticultural Society, said: “This project shows what can be achieved when government, charities, businesses, and citizens work together.”

“The Mini Urban Forest will not only improve air quality and biodiversity but also give our young people a space to connect with nature and see the results of their own hands for generations to come.”