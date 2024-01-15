Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 15th Jan, 2024

Minister Feetham visits Finsbury Trust

By Chronicle Staff
15th January 2024

Nigel Feetham, Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry, recently visited Finsbury Trust at their invitation.

Finsbury Trust is a local trust, corporate and fund services provider with 40-year history in Gibraltar. It boasts a team of over 70 employees some have been with the firm since its founding.

During the visit, Mr Feetham engaged with the senior management team, discussing various Government’s initiatives in support of the local financial sectors.

He also had the opportunity to meet members of staff, which include both seasoned professionals and younger employees, including those with university degrees as well as others who have undertaken training and professional qualifications whilst in employment.

"I was delighted to have accepted the invitation to visit Finsbury Trust. My Ministry’s outreach to local financial firms is part of our continued efforts to building a strong partnership with the local financial sectors, from the senior management team to all members of staff,” said Mr Feetham.

“I was particularly pleased to see the firm’s commitment to employing and training young people in Gibraltar.”

“In particular, some notable young individuals who had joined Finsbury Trust early on in their careers and have successfully worked their way up the company’s hierarchy to assume senior responsibilities. I look forward to visiting Finsbury Trust once they inaugurate their new office premises.”

