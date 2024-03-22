Minister for Education meets Childline

Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, and senior officials from the Department of Education recently met with representatives of Childline Gibraltar to discuss how they can continue and enhance their working together for the benefit of the children.

Experiences were shared, and increased collaboration discussed and agreed.

“It is clear that in Education we share with Childline a philosophy that the child is at the centre of our work,” said Dr Cortes.

“We spoke about the issues and challenges that children face in our community and how we can better support them in their journey to adulthood. We will work ever closer together for the benefit of our children.”