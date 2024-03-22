Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd Mar, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Minister for Education meets Childline

By Chronicle Staff
22nd March 2024

Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, and senior officials from the Department of Education recently met with representatives of Childline Gibraltar to discuss how they can continue and enhance their working together for the benefit of the children.

Experiences were shared, and increased collaboration discussed and agreed.

“It is clear that in Education we share with Childline a philosophy that the child is at the centre of our work,” said Dr Cortes.

“We spoke about the issues and challenges that children face in our community and how we can better support them in their journey to adulthood. We will work ever closer together for the benefit of our children.”

Most Read

Local News

Scheme for new Caleta Hotel obtains full planning permission

Thu 21st Mar, 2024

Local News

Jury convicts former bank manager in £2m fraud trial

Wed 20th Mar, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Me and my ADHD

Thu 21st Mar, 2024

Local News

Cyclist, 70, calls for more cycle lanes and regulation of e-scooters

Wed 20th Mar, 2024

Local News

Row over Inquiries Bill flares up after CM’s ‘stunning’ comments on GBC

Thu 21st Mar, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd March 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Karel Mark Chichon renews his contract as Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the OFGC until 2027

22nd March 2024

Local News
Department of Environment attend Blue Belt Programme Symposium

22nd March 2024

Local News
Marking scheme criteria session with Drama Festival adjudicator

22nd March 2024

Local News
Litter Committee meeting takes place

22nd March 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024