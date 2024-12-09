Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th Dec, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Minister for Health and Shadow Minister tour GHA facilities

By Chronicle Staff
9th December 2024

The Minister for Health Gemma Arias-Vasquez and the Shadow Minister Joelle Ladislaus recently toured GHA facilities, including the Omnicell stock control system, the new Catheterisation Lab, and the stores department, to enhance collaboration and understanding of healthcare operations.

The visit, which took place at the GHA’s theatre department, arose following a commitment made by Ms Arias-Vasquez during this year’s budget debate to invite Ms Ladislaus to see the system for herself and have it explained by the professionals utilising it daily.

The Omnicell system is a first-class, fully automated stock control system and is used by many NHS hospitals.

By providing accurate tracking of existing stock and flagging low stock levels, the system ensures that essential supplies are always available and significantly reduces the amount of excess stock wastage.

These features have already led to a substantial reduction in operation cancellations caused by supply shortages, said a statement from the Government.

Ms Arias-Vasquez also took the opportunity to show Ms Ladislaus the newly built Catheterisation Lab. This brand new facility, which has already successfully treated its first patient in Gibraltar, will be officially inaugurated later this week.

Additionally, they visited the GHA’s stores department, which has been the subject of recent parliamentary questions by Ms Ladislaus.

"It was a pleasure to show my shadow opposition colleague, Ms Ladislaus, around some parts of the GHA last week,” said Ms Arias-Vasquez.

“During the Budget Debate earlier this year, I spoke about the rollout of a new stock control system at the GHA and thought it would be beneficial to invite the Shadow Minister for Health to see the system for herself and have it explained by the professionals who use it daily.”

“We also took the opportunity to visit the Cath Lab, which treated its first patient last week and which I am looking forward to officially inaugurating later this week.”

“Additionally, and given that Ms Ladislaus had asked me a number of parliamentary questions last month on the GHA stores department, I thought it would be beneficial for all of us to visit the department and give Ms Ladislaus the opportunity to better understand how the department operates.”

“I would like to thank Ms Ladislaus for agreeing to the visit and hope that we can arrange further visits to other areas of the GHA in future.”

Most Read

Local News

£1.3m worth of licence plates sold, Govt confirms

Sun 8th Dec, 2024

Local News

Arias Vasquez pledges crackdown on unregistered Spanish businesses operating in Gib

Thu 5th Dec, 2024

UK/Spain News

Controversy in La Linea over planned tribute to Italian divers who died attacking Gib in WWII

Thu 5th Dec, 2024

UK/Spain News

No injuries or pollution after vessels collide in Strait

Tue 3rd Dec, 2024

Local News

RGP investigates doctored sexual image circulated online

Thu 5th Dec, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th December 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

9th December 2024

Local News
With eye on streaming future, u-mee teams up with Amazon for new product launch

9th December 2024

Local News
Govt rental deal with Bassadone higher than Parliament was told, GSD says

9th December 2024

Local News
£1.3m worth of licence plates sold, Govt confirms

8th December 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024