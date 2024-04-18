Minister for Tourism and GTB CEO attend Seatrade Miami

Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, recently attended Seatrade Cruise Global 2024 in Miami Beach USA accompanied by Kevin Bossino, CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board.

Held annually, Seatrade Cruise Global is an event where executives and suppliers from the cruise industry come together to network, share experiences and market their products and destinations.

“The combination of exhibitions and conferences on offer allowed representatives from Gibraltar to meet cruise operators to discuss how to can work together to increase cruise calls and further develop their client’s experience on the Rock,” said a statement from the Government.

“It was also an opportunity to learn about new products and give and receive feedback from experienced leaders in the industry.”

Mr Santos and Mr Bossino held productive meetings with world renowned companies, to include: Ritz Carlton, Mystic Cruises, Celebrity, Noble Caledonia, Royal Caribbean, Silversea, MSC, Scenic, Windstar, Virgin, NCL, Carnival, Celestyal and Four Season Yachts.

Mr Santos was able to work together with Calypso Tours and Aaron Lopez, Head of the Maritime Academy at the University of Gibraltar, who also attended the event, to garner information on new trends and products and to further promote Gibraltar to the industry, the statement added.

“Gibraltar is already well known in the cruising industry, but it is our plan and part of our new Tourism Strategy to continue to make Gibraltar one of the most desired cruise destinations in the Western Med for cruise companies and cruise guests,” said Mr Santos.

“It was a privilege to be able to take part in meetings and conferences to be able to understand what we need to adopt, enhance and diversify to reach our full potential and at the same time be able to promote our already incredible product.”

“It has been an intense few days, but well worth is as trade shows such as these are an invaluable tool for us to make contacts and continue to put Gibraltar on the map as an important tourist destination.”