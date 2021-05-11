Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 11th May, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Minister for Tourism meets with Vice President and Chairman of Viking

By Chronicle Staff
11th May 2021

The Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port Vijay Daryanani held a meeting in Gibraltar with Matt Grimes, Vice President of Maritime Operations for Viking and the Chairman of Viking Torstein Hagen recently.

The meeting took place on board the Viking Venus, Viking’s newest ocean ship, which was on a technical call to Gibraltar. Mr Grimes and Mr Hagen flew into Gibraltar to join the ship and to meet with Mr Daryanani, who also went on a tour of the ship.

Mr Daryanani was shown the full-scale PCR laboratory on board the ship, which will provide a testing facility for Covid-19.

“Viking is committed to total safety on board for passengers and have impressive measures on board to ensure this,” said a statement from the Gibraltar Government.

Mr Grimes stated he was delighted to be in Gibraltar to meet Mr Daryanani and to join Viking’s newest ship, Viking Venus.

“I’ve been speaking virtually with Minister Daryanani now for several weeks, discussing possibilities for Gibraltar and it is a pleasure to be here and to meet him in person,” he said.

Mr Daryanani agreed that it was great to have one of my first face to face meetings this year with executives from the cruise industry and in particular with Mr Grimes.

“I have been in contact with him on video calls for the last few weeks. It was also an honour meet the Chairman of Viking, Torstein Hagen. I talked to Mr Grimes and Mr Hagen about Viking’s role in the resumption of cruise services and I have explained the protocols we have in place. I have also highlighted the success of our vaccination programme, thanks to the UK Government and the management of the pandemic here. I’m heavily committed to the cruise industry and this meeting is just one facet of the hard work I am carrying out to ensure the successful return of this important element of our tourism sector,” he said.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Unrest in La Linea after two drown at sea

Tue 11th May, 2021

Brexit

Barnier’s Brexit diary offers glimpse into EU’s view on Gib

Mon 10th May, 2021

UK/Spain News

UK confirms Gibraltar on green list for travel

Fri 7th May, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar eyes UK travel green list after six weeks without new resident cases

Tue 4th May, 2021

Local News

Mask wearing rules relaxed for vaccinated catering staff

Tue 11th May, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th May 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
ESG calls the latest oil spill ‘unacceptable’

11th May 2021

Local News
Governor visits the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission

11th May 2021

Local News
RGP officer passes fingerprint course

11th May 2021

Local News
Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s memorial football match

11th May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021