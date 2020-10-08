Minister for Transport thanks the staff at the Gibraltar Bus Company

The Minister for Transport, Vijay Daryanani has visited the Gibraltar Bus Company to thank the staff personally for their response during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Daryanani took the opportunity to listen to concerns the staff had and is said to have assured them that the Government would be there to support them, listen and act where possible to do so.

“Following this very positive and constructive meeting and on the back of one of the main concerns raised, the Government wishes to remind the public to strictly adhere to the Public Health regulations that apply to the wearing of face coverings on buses,” said a statement from the Government.

“These need to be worn at all times when on the bus, fully covering the nose and mouth, for the safety of Bus Company staff and fellow users of the service.”

The Government would ask that the Pu

blic please respect the drivers so that they can carry out their duty, providing a service for the Public,” the statement added.

Mr Daryanani, said he was grateful for the excellent frontline role these men and women of the Gibraltar Bus Company are playing, during what are unprecedented times and under very demanding circumstances, maintaining a public service running that is vital to our community.

“They can rest assured they will always have the full support of this Government,” he said.