Minister for Youth and Chief Secretary visit Youth Clubs

The Minister for Youth, Christian Santos, together with Chief Secretary, Glendon Martinez, visited Gibraltar’s youth clubs on last week.

The senior team, together with their administration support, showed them around the four youth clubs, Plater, Dolphins, Laguna Youth Club and the Youth Centre.

They were able to witness first-hand the Youth Work provision during the operational hours.

“Club members were buzzing with excitement, eagerly awaiting to meet them both. The young people baked cakes and made savoury snacks, and even showcased small dance and gymnastic performances to welcome them into the Youth Clubs,” said a statement from the Government.

For more information on Gibraltar Youth Service contact the Principal Youth Officer, Mark Zammit at mzammit@gibraltar.gov.gi or for opening times of our youth clubs check out website www.youth.gi and social media.