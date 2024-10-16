Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Minister for Youth chairs the 5th Youth Symposium meeting

By Chronicle Staff
16th October 2024

The Minister for Youth, Christian Santos, chaired the 5th Youth Symposium meeting on October 10 at the John Mackintosh Hall.

Organised by the Youth Service, 26 young people participated, with representation from the Youth Clubs, RGACR army cadets, GAMPA, Westside School, Bayside School, College of Further Education, Prior Park, Duke of Edinburgh, Clubhouse, MOD Youth Service, Childline and St John Ambulance Cadets.

Principle Youth Officer Mark Zammit and Senior Youth Worker Rebecca Figueras attended with Marco Zavagni, Public Health Officer from the Public Health Department.

Held as part of the ongoing efforts to enhance youth engagement and support, the Symposium meetings bring young people together with the Minister for Youth and other guests to address issues and challenges facing the next generation.

On this occasion Public Health launched a pilot questionnaire aimed at identifying barriers young people face with physical activity and other health concerns.

Mr Santos highlighted various local career opportunities, particularly in the field of apprenticeships offered by the Gibraltar Training Centre.

The Symposium also provided an updated on the progress of the Youth Strategy.

“I am committed to ensure young voices are heard and can help in shaping our policies and programmes. The Symposium and initiatives like this can empower Gibraltar’s young people to have a say in their future,” said Mr Santos.

Most Read

Local News

Treaty for a future of cooperation ‘hinges on this moment’, Picardo says

Tue 15th Oct, 2024

Local News

BA passengers left stranded after Spanish border guards refuse entry

Wed 9th Oct, 2024

Brexit

As Lammy meets EU foreign ministers, Albares says Gib deal must figure in UK/EU reset

Mon 14th Oct, 2024

Local News

Paola Hewitt donates 52 handcrafted blankets to elderly residents in memory of late mother

Mon 14th Oct, 2024

Brexit

Gibraltar ‘at the heart’ of UK’s reset of EU relations, Thomas-Symonds says

Tue 15th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Insurance and DLT sectors showcased in London seminars

16th October 2024

Local News
Gibraltar and India seek new business opportunities and celebrate ‘inextricable links’

16th October 2024

Local News
Governor visits Calpe House

16th October 2024

Local News
GHA launches flu vaccine campaign starting next week

16th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024