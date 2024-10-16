Minister for Youth chairs the 5th Youth Symposium meeting

The Minister for Youth, Christian Santos, chaired the 5th Youth Symposium meeting on October 10 at the John Mackintosh Hall.

Organised by the Youth Service, 26 young people participated, with representation from the Youth Clubs, RGACR army cadets, GAMPA, Westside School, Bayside School, College of Further Education, Prior Park, Duke of Edinburgh, Clubhouse, MOD Youth Service, Childline and St John Ambulance Cadets.

Principle Youth Officer Mark Zammit and Senior Youth Worker Rebecca Figueras attended with Marco Zavagni, Public Health Officer from the Public Health Department.

Held as part of the ongoing efforts to enhance youth engagement and support, the Symposium meetings bring young people together with the Minister for Youth and other guests to address issues and challenges facing the next generation.

On this occasion Public Health launched a pilot questionnaire aimed at identifying barriers young people face with physical activity and other health concerns.

Mr Santos highlighted various local career opportunities, particularly in the field of apprenticeships offered by the Gibraltar Training Centre.

The Symposium also provided an updated on the progress of the Youth Strategy.

“I am committed to ensure young voices are heard and can help in shaping our policies and programmes. The Symposium and initiatives like this can empower Gibraltar’s young people to have a say in their future,” said Mr Santos.