Tue 21st Oct, 2025

Minister presents PATHS certificates to employment scheme trainees

By Chronicle Staff
21st October 2025

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, has presented certificates to a new group of participants who successfully completed a series of upskilling courses under the PATHS (Professional Advancement Through Holistic Skills) programme.

The courses form part of the Government of Gibraltar’s Employment Scheme and are designed to improve employability by equipping trainees with practical skills and qualifications aligned with the needs of Gibraltar’s labour market.

Mr Santos congratulated the trainees and highlighted the importance of lifelong learning and upskilling in enhancing career prospects and supporting economic development.

He also thanked the Barzilai Foundation for sponsoring the programme and expressed his appreciation to the team at the Ministry of Employment for their ongoing support of individuals from all backgrounds and experience levels.

