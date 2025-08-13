Minister thanks apprentices for work at Mount Alvernia

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, has visited Mount Alvernia to view work carried out by apprentices from the Gibraltar Training Centre.

The apprentices have been painting, brightening communal areas, and displaying historic photographs of Gibraltar to help make the facility more welcoming for residents and visitors.

During her visit, Ms Arias-Vasquez met the apprentices to thank them for their efforts. She also expressed her appreciation to the staff at Mount Alvernia for their continued commitment, highlighting the value of community-led initiatives that benefit both those in training and those in care.

Ms Arias-Vasquez said: “I was really impressed yesterday when I met with the apprentices and saw the care and attention they were putting into this project. They are not only learning skills that will serve them for life, but they are also leaving a lasting mark on Mount Alvernia.

“I am very grateful to them and to the brilliant team at the Gibraltar Training Centre for the energy and enthusiasm they have brought to this work, and I also wish to thank my colleague, Minister Santos, for his vision in creating these apprenticeship opportunities.”