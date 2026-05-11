Dual exhibition opens at John Mackintosh Hall

Two exhibitions, CorUtero by Mark Montovio and Shadows in Bloom by Natasha Cottrell, recently opened at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The event brought together members of the public, cultural figures and art enthusiasts to explore themes centred on form, emotion and human experience.

CorUtero examines the complexities of parenting as an evolving process shaped by vulnerability, responsibility and transformation.

The exhibition uses manipulated materials to reflect fragility and endurance, exploring nurturing beyond biological roles and into emotional, psychological and social dimensions.

Shadows in Bloom presents a visual narrative focused on mental health struggles through tonal contrast and composition, while addressing social stigma and the desire to be seen and heard.

The dual exhibition was officially opened by Government ministers Dr John Cortes and Pat Orfila.

Ms Orfila introduced Natasha Cottrell’s work and spoke about the quality of the exhibition and the emotions conveyed through the pieces.

Dr Cortes introduced Mark Montovio’s exhibition and highlighted the role of artistic expression in encouraging dialogue and community engagement within Gibraltar’s cultural landscape.

He also encouraged both artists to continue their work.