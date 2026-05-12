Yalta Pons judges national dance finals

The director and principal choreographer of Yalta Dance Studio, Yalta Pons, served as an international judge at the Vive Tu Sueño national dance finals at the Palau Firal i de Congressos de Tarragona in Spain.

The finals, organised by Dancing Stars, brought together 2,600 dancers aged three to 80, with 150 groups qualifying through regional competitions across Spain.

Ms Pons judged in the Open, Commercial, Urban, AcroDance, Showdance, Classical and Contemporary categories alongside other Spanish judges.

“It is an honour and pleasure to have been invited to judge at these national finals in Spain,” she said.

“There has been a high quality of dance across all disciplines and difficult for the judges to select winners.”

“The atmosphere has been great and the venue was breathtaking.”

She added: “It is always good to travel and participate at these events to observe how dance is developing in different countries, exchange thoughts with peers and keep developing oneself.”

During the event, Ms Pons was presented with a special award at the annual Duende awards ceremony gala, receiving recognition as Best Overall Urban Choreographer across the 17-year history of the Vive Tu Sueño competitions.

The award reflects participation from thousands of choreographies and hundreds of choreographers from Spain and Portugal over that period.

Ms Pons first entered the competition in 2013, when Yalta Dance Studio won the Andalucia finals.

She has since continued to work across Spain, participating in events and mentoring dancers.

During the finals weekend, Ms Pons also addressed participants and audiences on several occasions.