Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th May, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Yalta Pons judges national dance finals

By Chronicle Staff
12th May 2026

The director and principal choreographer of Yalta Dance Studio, Yalta Pons, served as an international judge at the Vive Tu Sueño national dance finals at the Palau Firal i de Congressos de Tarragona in Spain.

The finals, organised by Dancing Stars, brought together 2,600 dancers aged three to 80, with 150 groups qualifying through regional competitions across Spain.

Ms Pons judged in the Open, Commercial, Urban, AcroDance, Showdance, Classical and Contemporary categories alongside other Spanish judges.

“It is an honour and pleasure to have been invited to judge at these national finals in Spain,” she said.

“There has been a high quality of dance across all disciplines and difficult for the judges to select winners.”

“The atmosphere has been great and the venue was breathtaking.”

She added: “It is always good to travel and participate at these events to observe how dance is developing in different countries, exchange thoughts with peers and keep developing oneself.”

During the event, Ms Pons was presented with a special award at the annual Duende awards ceremony gala, receiving recognition as Best Overall Urban Choreographer across the 17-year history of the Vive Tu Sueño competitions.

The award reflects participation from thousands of choreographies and hundreds of choreographers from Spain and Portugal over that period.

Ms Pons first entered the competition in 2013, when Yalta Dance Studio won the Andalucia finals.

She has since continued to work across Spain, participating in events and mentoring dancers.

During the finals weekend, Ms Pons also addressed participants and audiences on several occasions.

Most Read

Local News

US Navy submarine docks in Gibraltar

Mon 11th May, 2026

Local News

Specialist soldiers offer force protection to US sub 

Tue 12th May, 2026

Sports

Manchester 62 fail to get club licence for 2026/27 season

Mon 11th May, 2026

Brexit

Sanchez says Gib deal will ‘bring down the last wall’ in the EU

Sun 10th May, 2026

Brexit

European Parliament ‘always in favour’ of workable Gibraltar solution, MEP says 

Tue 12th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th May 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Did you feel the earth shake?

12th May 2026

Features
Dual exhibition opens at John Mackintosh Hall

11th May 2026

Features
New research explores how coal fuelled Gibraltar’s economy and the Campo’s labour relations

10th May 2026

Features
Julian Felice launches full-length book of Flavius play

9th May 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026