Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Ministers call on social media firms to curb online abuse of candidates

By Press Association
5th November 2019

By Gavin Cordon, PA Whitehall Editor
Page 1: 12:13

Ministers are urging social media companies to ensure candidates for Parliament are protected from online threats and abuse during the General Election campaign.

The Cabinet, meeting for the final time before polling on December 12, agreed the importance of adequate safeguards and advice for those contesting the election.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said they would be writing to social media firms asking them to establish a "one-stop shop" setting out what constitutes unacceptable abuse and how to report it.

"We want social media companies to have an open and regular dialogue with the security, policing and electoral authorities throughout the campaign," the spokesman said.

"Cabinet agreed that people who intimidate public figures should face the consequences of their actions.

"The freedom to hold respectful, vibrant and robust debate cannot be an excuse to cause harm, spread hatred or impose views upon others.

"Cabinet was clear that a line is crossed when disagreement mutates into intimidation, violence or abuse."

The move follows widespread concern about rising levels of abuse and threats aimed at MPs, particularly in the light of the debate around Brexit.

The spokesman said security advice would be issued to all candidates standing in the election through returning officers.

At the same time, they are looking to the social media companies to work with officials and political parties to ensure their safety and reporting guidance reached "the widest possible audience of candidates and electoral staff as soon as possible".

Most Read

Local News

Govt rejects ban on working from home due to tax treaty

Tue 5th Nov, 2019

Local News

Eastern side rockfall causes day-long road closure

Sat 2nd Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar/Spain tax treaty ‘makes no legal concessions on sovereignty’ – Sir Peter Caruana

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Port tests new facility for Gibraltar's 'no deal' Brexit ferry

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Running - no matter how far - 'linked to lower risk of earlier death'

5th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Ministers call on social media firms to curb online abuse of candidates

5th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Former Catalan minister sought on fresh arrest warrant

5th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Corbyn: new Brexit deal and second referendum within six months is realistic

5th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019