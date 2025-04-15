Ministers visit St Martin’s School

To mark World Autism Awareness Day, the Minister for Disabilities, Christian Santos, accompanied by the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, visited St Martin’s School for a familiarisation tour.

Head Teacher, Priscilla Cruz, welcomed them and guided them around the school, where they engaged with pupils and staff and observed the school’s learning environment.

"I visit our schools regularly and always enjoy talking to and observe the exceptional work carried out by our teachers and school staff," said Dr Cortes.

"They are the foundation of our education system.”

"I am very happy to welcome my friend and colleague Christian Santos today."

For his part, Mr Santos said: “Today’s visit is an opportunity for me to see first-hand excellent work that have been carrying out at St Martin’s School.”

“This Government remains committed to providing the best possible opportunities for our children with learning disabilities, and the recent improvements at St Martin’s were a prime example of this.”