Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Ministers visit St Martin’s School

By Chronicle Staff
15th April 2025

To mark World Autism Awareness Day, the Minister for Disabilities, Christian Santos, accompanied by the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, visited St Martin’s School for a familiarisation tour.

Head Teacher, Priscilla Cruz, welcomed them and guided them around the school, where they engaged with pupils and staff and observed the school’s learning environment.

"I visit our schools regularly and always enjoy talking to and observe the exceptional work carried out by our teachers and school staff," said Dr Cortes.

"They are the foundation of our education system.”

"I am very happy to welcome my friend and colleague Christian Santos today."

For his part, Mr Santos said: “Today’s visit is an opportunity for me to see first-hand excellent work that have been carrying out at St Martin’s School.”

“This Government remains committed to providing the best possible opportunities for our children with learning disabilities, and the recent improvements at St Martin’s were a prime example of this.”

Most Read

Local News

Govt introduces new anti-avoidance tax measures

Mon 14th Apr, 2025

Local News

Charity fun run to be held on the runway

Mon 14th Apr, 2025

Features

Lottie’s story of love, care and determination through severe Spina Bifida diagnosis

Sun 13th Apr, 2025

Local News

RGP faces tough tech challenge

Sun 13th Apr, 2025

Local News

‘Tale of two cities’ art exhibition launched in Tangier

Mon 14th Apr, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Commissioner Ullger retires after 37 years

15th April 2025

Local News
Ministry of Equality delivers training workshops

15th April 2025

Local News
Gibraltar Fishing Club impresses at 32nd World Championships

15th April 2025

Local News
Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust donates £1,000 to Attawassol

15th April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025