Gibraltar maritime services to exhibit at Posidonia 2026

The Minister with responsibility for the Port and Maritime Services, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, will represent the Government of Gibraltar at Posidonia 2026 in Athens next week.

Posidonia is a biennial shipping event that brings together exhibitors, delegates and industry leaders from across the global maritime sector.

The Gibraltar delegation, led by Mrs Arias-Vasquez, will include the Captain of the Port, John Ghio, and sponsors and stakeholders from Gibraltar’s maritime, bunkering, shipping and legal sectors.

Gibraltar Maritime Services will exhibit at the event with a dedicated stand at the conference centre.

The Government said the stand would provide a platform to promote Gibraltar’s maritime offering, strengthen existing relationships and pursue new business opportunities with international partners and investors.

During the visit, Mrs Arias-Vasquez will meet with the Minister for Maritime Affairs in Greece to discuss matters of mutual interest and strengthen Gibraltar’s engagement at political and institutional level.

She will also host the Gibraltar Reception on Wednesday morning, bringing together industry stakeholders, partners and contacts before returning to Gibraltar later that afternoon.

Mr Ghio said: “Posidonia remains one of the most important events in the international maritime calendar. Gibraltar’s presence there allows us to promote the strength, professionalism and competitiveness of our maritime sector directly to the global shipping industry.”

“The continued support of our local stakeholders demonstrates the value of a unified approach in marketing Gibraltar Maritime Services and reinforces Gibraltar’s reputation as a Centre of Maritime Excellence.”

Mrs Arias-Vasquez said: “Gibraltar’s maritime sector is one of the pillars of our economy, and it is essential that we continue to engage directly with the global shipping industry.”

“Posidonia provides an invaluable opportunity to showcase Gibraltar’s strengths, support our local operators, attract new business and build relationships at both commercial and political level.”

“I am particularly pleased to be hosting the Gibraltar Reception during the event and to have the opportunity to meet with the Minister for Maritime Affairs in Greece. These engagements are important in ensuring that Gibraltar’s voice is heard and that we continue to position our Port and wider Maritime Services at the heart of international maritime discussions.”