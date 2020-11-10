Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Ministry discusses equality issues with PGCE students

By Chronicle Staff
10th November 2020

Members from the Ministry of Equality delivered a presentation on equality matters for this year’s intake of PGCE students at the University of Gibraltar.

Marlene Dalli, Policy Development Officer at the Ministry of Equality, delivered a full morning’s presentation on equality issues, including diversity and inclusion, stereotypes and unconscious bias.

“This event continues and builds upon the work already undertaken by the Ministry of Equality in the field of gender training with similar presentations having been delivered to last year’s PGCE cohort as well as to similar presentations to the Youth Service and Girl Guiding Gibraltar in the last few years,” a statement from No.6 Convent Place said.

Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, opened the session and stressed the importance of equality in schools.

“I am very pleased that the Ministry for Equality has been invited, once again, to address the University of Gibraltar’s PGCE students on equality issues given that teachers play a central role in promoting the fundamental values of social justice and fairness to the younger members of our community and that makes them the essential role models to future generations,” Ms Sacramento said.

“Equality issues are a key part of the PGCE programme of study and I am delighted to have been able to provide support in this way.”

“It is very important that we continue to promote equality within the local community and that we continue to work with key stakeholders.”

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia to tighten Covid-19 restrictions, ban movement between municipalities

Sun 8th Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Two women reported for breaking Covid isolation

Tue 10th Nov, 2020

Local News

No deal Brexit would mean new food rules at border

Mon 9th Nov, 2020

Local News

Normality at the border as new Covid rules come into force in Andalucia

Tue 10th Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GSD calls Line Wall reopening a ‘victory’

10th November 2020

Local News
Mia Hook wins bookmark competition for a second time

10th November 2020

Local News
ESG calls for successful and lasting changes on roads

10th November 2020

Local News
Two women reported for breaking Covid isolation

10th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020