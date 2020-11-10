Ministry discusses equality issues with PGCE students

Members from the Ministry of Equality delivered a presentation on equality matters for this year’s intake of PGCE students at the University of Gibraltar.

Marlene Dalli, Policy Development Officer at the Ministry of Equality, delivered a full morning’s presentation on equality issues, including diversity and inclusion, stereotypes and unconscious bias.

“This event continues and builds upon the work already undertaken by the Ministry of Equality in the field of gender training with similar presentations having been delivered to last year’s PGCE cohort as well as to similar presentations to the Youth Service and Girl Guiding Gibraltar in the last few years,” a statement from No.6 Convent Place said.

Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, opened the session and stressed the importance of equality in schools.

“I am very pleased that the Ministry for Equality has been invited, once again, to address the University of Gibraltar’s PGCE students on equality issues given that teachers play a central role in promoting the fundamental values of social justice and fairness to the younger members of our community and that makes them the essential role models to future generations,” Ms Sacramento said.

“Equality issues are a key part of the PGCE programme of study and I am delighted to have been able to provide support in this way.”

“It is very important that we continue to promote equality within the local community and that we continue to work with key stakeholders.”