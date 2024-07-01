Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 1st Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Ministry for Equality to mark disability pride month

By Chronicle Staff
1st July 2024

A series of initiatives to create awareness on disability will take place this month from The Ministry for Equality.

Disability pride month honours the history, achievements, experiences and struggles of those within the disability community, and takes place every July to mark the anniversary of the Americans with Disability Act which broke down barriers to inclusion in 1990.

“In Gibraltar, our first Disability Act was launched in 2017, however, many rights were already included in other local legislations such as the Equal Opportunities Act,” the Ministry for Equality said in a statement.

“Although we have come a long way in the awareness and acceptance of disability, this month reminds us that we now need to focus on the appreciation of persons with disabilities and recognise that everyone has strengths.”

“We also need to focus on action as disability is everyone’s responsibility.”

“The celebration of disability pride month is therefore important to propel the disability movement forwards.”

The first initiative will involve disability awareness posts on the disability and supported needs office channels.

“There are many misconceptions and assumptions around disability and the supported needs and disability office, under the Ministry of Equality, will be addressing some of these throughout the month of July in their social media pages.”

“Please follow them on Facebook: SN DO.”

The Ministry of Equality will also be sharing these informative posts

Another initiative that the Supported Needs and Disability Office are doing to commemorate the month is by working together with Gibraltar Cultural Services to implement a pop-up Disability Station inside a telephone box within John Mackintosh Hall.

This telephone box hosts posters with information on local support groups and charities, information on how the Supported Needs and Disability Office can support you, and some sensory items that you can take home with you.

The final initiative is a poster competition.

Members of the public are asked to submit a piece of art depicting the message, ‘End the Stereotypes’.

There will be four categories within the competition, the first being for those aged between 8 and 11-years-old.

The second category is aimed at those aged between 12 and 16.

The third category is aimed at those aged between 16 and 25, with the final category being for those over 25.

The winning pieces in each category will be converted into a poster and used to promote the Ministry of Equality's ‘End the Stereotype’ campaign for a whole year.

Winners will receive a trophy and a poster of their submission.

Submissions of work are to be handed in to the Supported Needs and Disability Office, Suite 955 Europort ,Building 9, Floor 5), by 12pm on Wednesday July 31 2024.

The Ministry of Equality asks that during the month of July, the community engages in meaningful conversations about Disability, particularly on how to be better allies and what they can do to support persons with disabilities and their families.

Most Read

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

Completion dates set for affordable homes

Mon 1st Jul, 2024

Local News

Remains found at Alameda Gardens

Wed 26th Jun, 2024

Local News

Long-term recovery under way but no room for spending spree, CM says in 'prudent' budget announcement 

Mon 1st Jul, 2024

Local News

26-storey development proposed for former Bassadone Motors site

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Long-term recovery under way but no room for spending spree, CM says in 'prudent' budget announcement 

1st July 2024

Local News
Angling Federation backs Tuna Fishing Club after incidents at sea

1st July 2024

Local News
Advantage Insurance raises over £7,000 to fund water wells for Sierra Leone schools

1st July 2024

Local News
Gold medals for RGP support staff

1st July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024