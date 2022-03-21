Ministry of Culture ends funding for Miss Gibraltar pageant, invites private bids

The Ministry of Culture’s Miss Gibraltar Office will no longer be funding the Miss Gibraltar Pageant and is inviting expressions of interest from event organisers to run the show at their own expense.

In response to Chronicle questions, the Gibraltar Government said it was “no longer appropriate” for governments to organise beauty contests.

But given the popularity of the Miss Gibraltar pageant, the government will continue to fund the Miss World licence, ensuring future winners of privately-organised contests will be able to participate in the global event.

“All expenses to produce the pageant and ensure Miss Gibraltar’s participation at Miss World will need to be self-funded by the producer, or funded through private sponsorship,” No.6 Convent Place said.

The Ministry of Culture will retain the Miss World licence to ensure quality control should an individual be selected to participate in this pageant in the future.

Asked for the reason behind the decision, a spokesperson for No.6 Convent Place told the Chronicle: “Her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar has taken the decision not to continue to organise the Miss Gibraltar show because it considers it is no longer appropriate for governments to organise beauty contests.”

“The decision also has the additional beneficial effect of reducing public expenditure by £105,000.00.”

“In the knowledge that the Miss Gibraltar show remains a popular event with some, the Government will continue to fund the cost of the licence for Gibraltar for the organisation of a contest by any interested third party, but will not be organising or funding the event for itself.”

“The Government has no doubt that there will be plenty of interest from potential organisers and sponsors to add their name to the Miss Gibraltar pageant.”

Expressions of Interest should arrive at the Miss Gibraltar Office, City Hall, by Friday 29th April 2022.