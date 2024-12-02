Ministry of Employment attends British Association of Supported Employment Conference

The Ministry of Employment's Supported Employment Programme team attended the BASE Conference in Manchester, engaging with experts and workshops on inclusive recruitment, supported employment frameworks, and disability inclusion, while networking with industry leaders and international delegates.

The conference was hold on November 19 and 20 and took place at Mercure Manchester Piccadilly in Greater Manchester, and is billed as a “trailblazer in mayoral devolution, offering the opportunity to advance the conversation around inclusive recruitment and retention,” said a statement from the Government.

The Supported Employment Programme team, composed of Jolene Gomez, Paul Dobinson and Louise Anne Mifsud, were able to hear from panels of leading industry figures and experts by experience, inform themselves of the latest evidence base for Supported Employment Quality Framework (SEQF) and Individual Placement and Support (IPS), attend workshops to discuss embedding disability inclusion into the heart of businesses, and connect with delegates from across the UK and Europe to share knowledge.

The team said they were inspired by presentations from top private sector businesses such as Amazon, as well as UK public servants working with Supported Employment, from UK Department of Work and Pensions, Department of Education, and the brand-new UK Supported Employment Programme “Connect to Work”.