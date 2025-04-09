Ministry of Equality continues its Change Starts with Sports campaign

The Ministry of Equality’s Supported Needs and Disability Office (SNDO) is continuing its ‘Change Starts with Sports’ campaign as part of the Government of Gibraltar’s commitment to promoting para sports.

The campaign aims to highlight a different para sport each month throughout 2025.

In January, the SNDO focused on blind tennis, also known as VI tennis or sound tennis. The sport, developed in Japan in 1984, uses foam balls larger than standard tennis balls and filled with materials that make a sound when moving, allowing visually impaired players to locate them. Rules are similar to standard tennis, with adaptations including blindfolds for some classifications and allowing the ball to bounce two or three times.

The SNDO collaborated with local blind tennis player Jack Fisher to host a taster session, providing an opportunity for members of the Blind and VI community to participate. The session also allowed the wider community to engage in an inclusive version of the sport.

In February, the SNDO facilitated the donation of a racing wheelchair to the Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association (GAAA). The wheelchair was received by Sharon Celecia of Lourdians Athletics Club 1964 and will enable individuals with mobility difficulties to participate in athletics on an equal basis. Those interested in using the racing wheelchair are encouraged to contact GAAA at info@gibraltarathletics.com or Ms Celecia at seljoshi21@gmail.com.

In March, the SNDO collaborated with Westside School to deliver para sports lessons for A-level Physical Education students. The sessions focused on wheelchair basketball and blind football, aiming to promote inclusivity and develop skills among young people.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “I am thrilled different groups and the schools are collaborating on this campaign which will give everyone the chance to participate in sport and develop a sense of belonging and community.”

“My thanks to my colleague, Minister for Education, Prof John Cortes, for encouraging the schools to get involved in this incredible project.”

Individuals, clubs or associations wishing to collaborate with the SNDO on future ‘Change Starts with Sports’ projects are invited to contact sndo@gibraltar.gov.gi.