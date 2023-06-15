Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th Jun, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Ministry of Equality delivers presentation on Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at Gibraltar College

By Chronicle Staff
15th June 2023

The Ministry of Equality was invited to deliver an Equality, Diversity and Inclusion presentation at the Gibraltar College earlier this month.

Marlene Dalli, Policy Development Officer, delivered two presentations to students undertaking an AS in Health and Social Care. As part of their AS curriculum students have to look at the causes of discriminatory practices and have to learn about the role of legislation and national initiatives in promoting anti-discriminatory practice.

The presentations aimed to help students better understand the work carried out by the Ministry of Equality and to help them prepare for the upcoming academic demands of their course.

Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said, “Equality, Diversity and Inclusion are key concepts in educating our young people to better equip them to take their place in the society that we all aspire to, and that Gibraltarians have always been proud of.”

“This work by the Ministry of Equality is hugely important and I am very pleased with the close engagement between them and Education."

Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said, “I am very happy that the Ministry of Equality has once again been invited to deliver Equality, Diversity and Inclusion training. My officers are not only well-placed and very experienced in delivering this training but endeavour to ensure that all presentations are bespoke and appropriate for different audiences and ages.”

“I am delighted that as we extend our training programme on Equality, Diversity and Inclusion that we continue to promote core values of social justice and fairness.”

Most Read

Local News

Globix director misses court date as liquidators reveal lavish spending

Tue 13th Jun, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for ‘Monument Place and Monument Plaza’

Thu 8th Jun, 2023

Local News

Marlene Hassan Nahon will not contest next election and plans to leave frontline politics 'for now'

Wed 14th Jun, 2023

Local News

Spain’s UN ambassador highlights UK’s military presence in Gib in speech to C24

Mon 12th Jun, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for 150-room Marriott hotel

Tue 6th Jun, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th June 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School Year 4 English project

15th June 2023

Local News
British gunners explore regimental links with Gibraltar as they train in Buffadero

15th June 2023

Local News
GNTF launches new website, unveils vision for cultural hub and 'Buy a Seat' plan

15th June 2023

Local News
Rachel Williams trains front line public services on domestic abuse

14th June 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023