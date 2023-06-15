Ministry of Equality delivers presentation on Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at Gibraltar College

The Ministry of Equality was invited to deliver an Equality, Diversity and Inclusion presentation at the Gibraltar College earlier this month.

Marlene Dalli, Policy Development Officer, delivered two presentations to students undertaking an AS in Health and Social Care. As part of their AS curriculum students have to look at the causes of discriminatory practices and have to learn about the role of legislation and national initiatives in promoting anti-discriminatory practice.

The presentations aimed to help students better understand the work carried out by the Ministry of Equality and to help them prepare for the upcoming academic demands of their course.

Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said, “Equality, Diversity and Inclusion are key concepts in educating our young people to better equip them to take their place in the society that we all aspire to, and that Gibraltarians have always been proud of.”

“This work by the Ministry of Equality is hugely important and I am very pleased with the close engagement between them and Education."

Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said, “I am very happy that the Ministry of Equality has once again been invited to deliver Equality, Diversity and Inclusion training. My officers are not only well-placed and very experienced in delivering this training but endeavour to ensure that all presentations are bespoke and appropriate for different audiences and ages.”

“I am delighted that as we extend our training programme on Equality, Diversity and Inclusion that we continue to promote core values of social justice and fairness.”