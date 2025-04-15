Ministry of Equality delivers training workshops

The Ministry of Equality has delivered a series of training workshops and seminars aimed at raising awareness of equality matters across the public sector. The sessions were led by Policy Development Officer Marlene Dalli and supported the Department of Education and the Department of Personnel and Development.

The first workshop, titled ‘Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging’, was delivered through the Department of Personnel and Development. Held over three days, it was attended by 64 public servants from various government departments, agencies and authorities. The interactive sessions introduced equality principles, examined workplace culture, and explored the evolving nature of related terminology.

The Ministry also supported the Department of Education’s Continued Professional Development INSET days with a workshop on ‘Unconscious Bias and Challenging Gender Stereotypes in the Classroom’. A total of 22 teachers and SNLSAs attended the session, which addressed issues such as power, privilege, unconscious bias and gender stereotypes.

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, said: “I am very happy that the Ministry of Equality has been able to support both the Department of Personnel and Development as well as the Department of Education through their respective Continued Professional Development programmes.”

“Raising awareness of and embedding equality principles throughout the Public Service is an important part of our work.”