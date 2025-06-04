Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Jun, 2025

Ministry of Equality launches writing initiative for PRIDE Month

Archive image of a Pride event in Gibraltar. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
4th June 2025

The Ministry of Equality has launched a new writing initiative titled Closets are for Clothes, not People as part of Pride Month, in collaboration with the Trends Group.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies are invited to submit short, personal and reflective pieces based on the initiative’s theme. The written accounts will be displayed in a centrally located public installation.

The project aims to promote inclusion and foster a better understanding of LGBTQ+ matters and lived experiences.

Founder and CEO of the Trends Group, Bhisham Nihchalani, said: “We are proud to collaborate with the Ministry of Equality on this important initiative.”

“At Trends Group, we believe in the power of storytelling to inspire empathy and build stronger, more inclusive communities.”

"Closets are for Clothes, not People gives voice to lived experiences that deserve to be heard and celebrated.”

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, said: “I believe that this initiative will afford members of the LGBTQ+ community the opportunity to convey some aspects of our lived experiences.”

“Sharing these experiences with the wider community in a way that is authentic and honest creates a space to understand each other.”

“This can be a truly transformative experience which can enrich our social fabric and promote understanding and inclusion.”

Submissions, which may be anonymous, must be handwritten on a single one-sided A4 sheet of white paper. The deadline for responses is Friday June 13.

Entries can be delivered or posted to the Ministry of Equality at Suite 951, 5th Floor, Block 9, Europort, or handed in at Trends, 84–90 Main Street.

For more information, participants can contact the Ministry at meect@gibraltar.gov.gi or by calling 20066819.

