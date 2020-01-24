Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th Jan, 2020

Ministry of equality liaises with cultural services to broaden provision of gender equality books

By Chronicle Staff
24th January 2020

The Ministry of Equality together with cultural services have supplied new books to the John Mackintosh Hall Library

Last year, the Ministry for Equality met with Cultural Services to recommended a number of books on gender equality matters that could supplement the John Mackintosh Hall Library’s current provision.

The initial list of books recommended are aimed primarily at children and young people.

These books were displayed at the recent fireside chat event organized by the Ministry of Equality at the Garrison Library.

Recommended books include fairy tales and non-fiction texts that celebrate the achievements of women in fields where women have been traditionally under-represented, such as science, sport and art.

A number of the recommended books are international best sellers such as, Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls by Elena Favilli and Francesca Cavallo, Prince Cinders and Princess Smartypants by Babette Cole, The Paper Bag Princess by Robert Munsch, Fantastically Great Women who changed the World by Kate Pankhurst and Women in Science and Women in Sport by Rachel Ignotofsky.

“Thanks to the enthusiasm at Cultural Services, I am very pleased to know that the younger members of our community will be able to access an increasingly broader range of books which challenge gender stereotypes and which promote diversity and inclusion. I am delighted to work with Cultural Services who have responded so positively to our suggestions and recommendations,” said minister for equality, Samantha Sacramento.

