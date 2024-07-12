Ministry of Equality marks fifth cycle of Women’s Mentorship Programme

The Ministry of Equality recently marked the end of the fifth cycle of the Women’s Mentorship Programme with a networking event at the Mayor’s Parlour.

The evening began with a short address by the Minister for Equality, Christian Santos.

Mr Santos congratulated the mentees for enthusiastically embarking upon and for engaging so positively with the process. He also thanked the mentors for their invaluable contribution and for their generous support of the Programme.

A total of 27 mentees who took part in this cycle of the Programme were presented with certificates of participation.

After the Minister’s address, Women’s Mentorship Programme Lead, Marlene Dalli, opened the floor and invited both mentees and mentors to share their personal experiences of the Programme.

Feedback shared by the mentees demonstrated that the Programme had had a significant and meaningful impact on their professional journeys, and they were also extremely grateful to their mentors for their guidance, advice and support.

Mentors also conveyed their satisfaction with the Programme and expressed how they too had taken much from the mentorship process.

The Women’s Mentorship Programme has been running since 2018 and has garnered eager support from a broad range of sectors from the business community. The aim of the Programme is to address the underrepresentation of women in certain sectors or fields and to address the underrepresentation of women in positions of leadership and management.

The Women’s Mentorship Programme is open to all women over the age of 18 who are resident in Gibraltar and caters for women working in the private and public sector. It is also open to women who may not currently be in employment.

“I am very pleased that we have been able to mark the successful end of the fifth cycle of the Women’s Mentorship Programme with this closing event and that we have been able to present the mentees with their certificates of participation,” Mr Santos said.

“It was evident to me that wonderful relationships have emerged from the mentee – mentor relationship and that all mentees have taken many learning lessons from the process.”

“I am extremely grateful to all mentors for giving back to the community and for sharing their expertise and professional acumen. We would not be able to run the Programme without them and I am hugely indebted to them.”

“The Programme is also a success, in significant measure, due to the careful, rigorous and sensitive matching of mentee and mentor by the team at the Ministry of Equality.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to invite anyone interested in taking part in the next cycle of the Women’s Mentorship Programme, whether as a mentor or mentee, to reach out to the team at the Ministry of Equality.”